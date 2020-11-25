The Rajasthan Public Service Examination (RPSC) has released the Interview round admit cards for all those candidates who cleared the 2018 Main exam of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) on November 24. The Interview round is scheduled to be conducted on December 7.

Click here to download the admit card.

As many as 1,170 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round. Besides the admit card, candidates will require to carry with them a set of documents as listed on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access the notification for the details of the RAS 2018 interview round.

Around 5 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the RAS/RTS (Rajasthan Taxation Service) 2018 examination, but only around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared in 1454 centres.

While the Prelim exam was conducted on August 5, 2018, the RPSC conducted the Mains exams on June 25, 2019 and June 26, 2019. Along with RAS Mains result, the RPSC has also released the cut-off marks on the website earlier.

RPSC secretary Neetu Yadav had earlier issued a notification saying that ‘if a candidate is found to not fulfil the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisement/rules, his/her candidature shall be rejected by the commission even after the results are declared.’