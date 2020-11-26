National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the 10th and 12th board exam date sheet scheduled to be conducted in February 2021, according to the Times of India. The date sheet has not been released officially on the NIOS website yet but TOI has shared the details of the date sheet.

Earlier it was informed that the Institute will conduct the October-November 2020 exams in the month of January and February 2021. Now, the detailed timetable has been released.

Here is the direct link to access the NIOS 10th and 12th date sheet as available on TOI.

The 10th and 12th exam will begin on January 22 and will go on until February 15, 2020. The practical exams will be conducted January 14 to January 25. The hall ticket for the exam will be available on the official website, nios.ac.in, details of which will be released soon.

According to a NIOS notice released on November 23, students need to register and pay the examination fee for Secondary and Senior Secondary from November 23 to December 10. Registration after that till December 15 and 21 will draw a late fee of Rs 100 per subject and Rs 1,500 per learner respectively.

The Institute’s official website is expected to be updated with the timetable soon. Students are requested to keep checking the website for any latest updates regarding the exam and the hall ticket availability.