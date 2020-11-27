Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the 01/2021 to join as Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades Phase I exam result today, November 26. All the candidates can check the result on the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in.

All the candidates who have been shortlisted are now eligible to appear for the Phase II portion of the recruitment. The admit card for the same has been issued under the log-in section and candidates must go through the admit card for details regarding the date, time, venue, and other important instructions.

Here is the direct link to access the IAF Airmen Selection list of shortlisted candidates.

Here is the direct link to access the Individual Phase I result and Phase II admit card.

The application process for the recruitment was conducted in January 2nd, 2020. The selection exam was scheduled to be conducted in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation and lockdown.

How to check IAF Airmen Selection result: