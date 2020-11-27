Punjab government has released a 2020 Teacher recruitment job notification today and the application process for the same will begin on December 1. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 8,393 primary teacher vacancies.

The job notification was released on the official website, educationrecruitmentboard.com, and the application process is expected to be conducted on the website. The last day to submit one’s application for the recruitment drive is December 21, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the Punjab 2020 teacher recruitment job notification.

State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the with this advertisement Punjab has become the first state to recruit regular teachers for pre-primary classes, reports NDTV. Chief Minister also said on Twitter, “We are undertaking recruitment in various Departments & I urge our youth to prepare well for examinations.”

Happy to share that Education Dept has invited applications for recruitment of 8393 regular teachers for our Govt schools. Eligible candidates can apply from 1st Dec 2020. We are undertaking recruitment in various Departments & I urge our youth to prepare well for examinations. pic.twitter.com/647IjJsYtZ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 25, 2020

All interested candidates are requested to go through the official notification for more details on the vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, application and selection process, important dates among others before proceeding with the application process.