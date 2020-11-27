Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has postponed the interview round for selection of Hindi teachers to December 13. It was initially scheduled for December 1.

In a notification released on its official website upsessb.org, the board said that the interview will now be held on December 13. For these candidates the board will release fresh admit cards.

Candidates are suggested to read the official notification here for more details.

According to a NDTV report, as many as 4,000 candidates are expected for the interview round.

Meanwhile, UPSESSB has cancelled the two recruitment notifications for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) which was released on October 29.

The notice released last week said that the old notification failed to include the biology subject and keeping in mind the welfare of the candidates, appropriate changes will be made and new notification will be released soon.

The recruitment drive was scheduled to be conducted for 12,913 TGT vacancies and 2595 PGT vacancies.

All interested candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website, pariksha.up.nic.in, for latest details regarding the UP 2020 TGT and PGT recruitment notification.