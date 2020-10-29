Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released two recruitment notifications for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) today on the official website, pariksha.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 12,913 TGT vacancies and 2595 PGT vacancies. The application process for the recruitment is already underway on the official website. The last day to register and pay the application fees for the drive is November 27 and the last day fulfill the application process is November 30.

Candidates must not be below 21 years old to be eligible to apply for the job. The selection process for TGT will involve a written exam, whereas for the PGT exam a written exam will be followed by an interview round.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSESSB TGT/PGT notification and begin the application process

Interested candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully for more details on the eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, application process, selection process among others before proceeding with the application.

How to apply for the UPSESSB TGT/PGT recruitment: