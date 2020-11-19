Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has cancelled the two recruitment notifications for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) which was released on October 29.

The notice released today said that the old notification failed to include the biology subject and keeping in mind the welfare of the candidates, appropriate changes will be made and new notification will be released soon.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSESSB notification cancellation notice.

The recruitment drive was scheduled to be conducted for 12,913 TGT vacancies and 2595 PGT vacancies. The last day to register and pay the application fees for the drive was November 27 and the last day to fulfil the application process was November 30.

All interested candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website, pariksha.up.nic.in, for latest details regarding the UP 2020 TGT and PGT recruitment notification.