Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday released the NEET-UG 2020 second round allotment final result on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The provisional results were declared on November 28. The allotment letter will be available on the same website from today.

Here is the direct link to access the 2nd allotment final result

With the declaration of the provisional list, candidates were allowed to raise any discrepancy in the result till November 29. “Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com will 1.00 (PM) of 29th Nov. 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final,” the notification issued by the committee had read.

“Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc for the purpose of Reading to the alloted college,” the notification added.

Here is the direct link to the page where the MCC 2020 2nd allotment result was issued.

The registration process for the 2nd round of counselling was supposed to begin on November 18 but was postponed for November 20 ‘due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.’ The choice filling and locking process went on until November 25.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The round one allotment result was declared on November 6 and the reporting based on the allotment was open until November 14.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.