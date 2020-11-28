Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday released the NEET-UG 2020 second round allotment provisional result on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The final result will be declared on November 30. The allotment letter will be available on the same website from November 30.

“Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com will 1.00 (PM) of 29th Nov. 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final,” the notification issued by the committee read.

“Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc for the purpose of Reading to the alloted college,” the notification added.

Here is the direct link to the page where the MCC 2020 2nd allotment result has been issued.

The allotment result was scheduled to be released on Friday but was postponed for today.

The reporting based on the 2nd allotment round is supposed to begin from today and needs to be completed on or before December 8 based on the original schedule. It is not clear if the reporting time will be extended due to the delay in the release of the allotment result.

You can directly check the schedule here

The registration process for the 2nd round of counselling was supposed to begin on November 18 but was postponed for November 20 ‘due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.’ The choice filling and locking process went on until November 25.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The final round will be a mop-up round. The round one allotment result was declared on November 6 and the reporting based on the allotment was open until November 14.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.