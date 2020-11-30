Indian Coast Guard on Monday began the application process for Navik recruitment for 50 vacancies on the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The vacancies are for the position of Cook and Steward and candidates must be at least 10th class pass to be eligible to apply.

The application process for the Navik 01/2021 Batch will continue till December 7.

Here is the direct link to start the Coast Guard Navik application process.

All interested candidates must be 10th pass with at least 50% aggregate marks for general candidates and 45% marks for SC/ST and national-level sports candidates. The candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 22 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Here is the direct link to access the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 recruitment notification.

The online exam for the recruitment will be conducted in the early January 2021 and applications will be sorted centre wise. The written test will consist of questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness and Reasoning. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for the Physical Fitness Test and Medical Examination.

The notification for Navik recruitment was released on November 16. All candidates are suggested to go through the notification for details on qualification, eligibility, selection process, reservation policy, PFT and PMT criteria, application process among others before proceeding with the application.