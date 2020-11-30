The MPPEB or Sub-Engineer Recruitment Test 2020 admit card has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam on the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The exam is slated to be held on December 9.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

All the candidates should go through the admit card carefully for exact date, time, and venue of the examination. All COVID-19 related instructions must be followed before and during the exam.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the website peb.mp.gov.in/ Check Latest Updates and click on “Test Admit Card - Group 03 Sub-Engineer Recruitment Test - 2020 Read the advisory before closing the pop-up Enter your application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

MP PEB had conducted the application process for the Sub-Engineer from September 28 to October 12, 2020. The Board aims to fill 52 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, the Board will begin the application process for 250 Group-02 (Sub Group-04) category from Tuesday, December 1. The government is looking to hire candidates for posts such as Junior Assistant, Assistant Auditor and Data Entry Operator.

In an official statement, the Board had announced that candidates can apply for the vacancies online from December 1 to 14 through its official website peb.mp.gov.in.