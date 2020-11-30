The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the UGC-NET, June 2020 exam answer key on its official website nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. With the declaration of the answer key, the results of the Computer Based Test which was conducted between September 24 and November 13 are expected to be declared soon.

While there were 8.6 lakh registrations, 5.2 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

“The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET subjects (English, Commerce & Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” the notification read.

On November 17, the agency had released the UGC NET June 2020 answer keys for 26 NET subjects conducted between November 4 and 13 on same website.

The UGC NET June, 2020 exam was postponed multiple times this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. After multiple postponements, the exam commenced from September 24 and lasted till November 13 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 examination days during September – November 2020.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice a year, once in June and once in December. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam; however, candidates who are seeking for JRF should be below 28 years old.