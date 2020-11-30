Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for Group-I Services Main Examinations scheduled to be held from December 14 to 20. Candidates can download their admit cards from APPSC’s official website, psc.ap.gov.in

The Main exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in all 13 district centres and Hyderabad centre, the Commission said. “All the candidates are hereby advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last minute rush and should follow the Guidelines and Instructions as provided in the Hall Ticket,” APPSC notified.

The Commission had released a revised result for the Group I Services 2019 Screening test on October 29. The APPSC 2018 Group I Services exam is being conducted to fill 169 positions.

The Main exam was scheduled to be held from November 2-13 but was postponed as per directions issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Here is the direct link to the revised schedule for Group-I Services Main Exam.

How to download APPSC Group I Services Main exam admit card: