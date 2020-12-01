Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Science (NTRUHS) has released AP NEET Counselling 2020 provisional merit list for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admission under state quota seats on its official website, ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Besides this, authorities have also released a list of candidates not eligible for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admissions. Based on the merit list, candidates will get to fill their choices of colleges and institutions. The schedule for the choice filling and allotment is expected to released soon on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access the AP NEET-UG 2020 counselling merit list.

Here is the list of candidates not eligible to participate in the AP NEET-UG 2020 counselling.

As many as 13,089 have been shortlisted for the state quota Medical admission in Andhra Pradesh this year.

“Candidates are informed to submit their grievances, if any, in the displayed provisional merit position, with regard to his/her details (Gender, Category, Local Area, EWS & Minority), it should be brought to the notice immediately through the email to ntrhelpdesk2020@gmail.com with proper submitting documents reach by 3.00 pm on 03-12-2020 duly mentioning their rank, roll number,” the notification read.

It added: “The grievance received after the above said time and date will not be considered. Request or grievance received from others on behalf of candidates will not be considered.”

AP NEET-UG Counselling is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate medical courses offered in state of Andhra Pradesh. The counselling is conducted based on the NEET-UG examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result was declared on October 17.