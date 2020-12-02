Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has rescheduled the exam dates for the 2020 Gram Sachiv recruitment drive. The exam will be conducted on December 26 and December 27. The exam was previously scheduled to be conducted from December 25 to December 27.

The notification of the rescheduled exam dates can be accessed on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

There will be two sessions of exams each day, one in the morning, 10.30 am to 12.00 noon, and one in the evening, 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The venue of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card which is expected to be released on December 14.

Here is the direct link to access the HSSC Gram Sachiv reschedule exam notification.

The exam will consist of 90 multiple choice questions for 90 marks. The remaining 10 marks will depend on the candidate’s socio-economic background and experience.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 697 Gram Sachiv vacancies Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana. The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2020 and the application process was conducted from February 17 to March 2, 2020.

The admit card for the exam will be released on December 14 on the official website, hssc.gov.in. The exam will consist of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Relevant subjects which will have a 75% weightage. The remaining 25% weightage will contain questions from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, and Culture of Haryana.