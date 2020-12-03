The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to hold the 2021 board examination for classes 10 and 12 in the “written mode” and not “online mode” amid tight COVID-19 protocols. However, the board is yet to take a decision on when the exams will be conducted.

Besides this, the board also said that it will require to explore alternatives to practical exams for students who may not be able to appear in school for the same.

“No final decision has been taken regarding the date for conduct of board exams, and consultations with stake holders are still in process. The exams, as and when they are to be conducted, will be in written mode and not in online mode. The exams will be conducted following all Covid protocols,” the board said in a statement on Wednesday.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is scheduled to hold a meeting with teachers, parents and students on December 10 on the upcoming board and competitive exams.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Nishank said: “Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to #onlineeducation, adapting to #newnormal. Happy to share that I am going live on Dec 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.”

According to The Times of India, the syllabus for the present batch has been reduced by almost 30% in the wake of the pandemic. For practicals, however, there has been no change.

The board has also changed the question pattern, thereby increasing the weightage of the multi-choice questions.

While some states re-opened schools in November, others, including Delhi, continue to remain shut due to rising COVID cases.