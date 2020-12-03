Army Public School (APS) has declared the result of the Online Screening Test (OST) conducted for recruitment to the post of TGT, PRTs and PGT today, December 3. The result was expected yesterday but is available now on the official website, aps-csb.in.

APS had conducted exams for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), and Postgraduate Teachers (PGT) on November 21 and November 22. The result is available for all the candidates after logging in with their credentials.

Here is the direct link to access the APS Teacher recruitment result.

The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within three years of the issue of the scorecard.

How to check APS OST result:

Visit the APS official website. Click on the log-in butt on on the home page. Enter the log-in details and submit. The result will be available.

Candidates should note that the results will be available on the website for 30 days after the declaration of results. Once the results are removed from the portal, individual scorecards/results can be obtained on a special request and on payment of a specific administrative charge.

According to APS, the exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the last two years, the number of total vacancies in different categories was 2,315 and 2,169 respectively.