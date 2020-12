Symbiosis International University (SIU) on Saturday will release the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) exam on its official website snaptest.org. The exam for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses is slated for December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021.

The exam will be held in a computer-based mode at 94 centres across the country. Candidates will require their email id/SNAP id to download their hall ticket.

The application process for the SNAP 2019 was conducted from September 24 to November 30.

Here is the direct link to the important dates linked to the Symbiosis International University exam

The test will comprise of three sections - a) General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability; b) Analytical and Logical Reasoning; and c) Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency.

The results of the exam will be held on January 22. If shortlisted for a programme applied to, the candidate would then need to participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular programme.

Here is the direct link to the list of cities where the exam is being held

The admission based on SNAP Test will give way to take admission in 16 institutions and for 29 programmes. The details of various institutions can be found at the official website, snaptest.org.

The final merit list will depend on the SNAP Score, Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT).