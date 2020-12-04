Haryana Staff Selection Committee (HSSC) on Friday announced that the MPHW (Female), Staff Nurse, Laboratory Attendant and Supervisor Female (Graduate) written examination will now be held on January 16 and 17 next year. The admit card for the same will be available on the official website hssc.gov.in from January 6.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has fixed the written examination Optical Marks Recognition Sheets Based (OMR Based) for the post of MPHW (Female), Staff Nurse, Laboratory Attendant and Supervisor Female (Graduate) against Advt. no. 15/2019, Cat. No. 04, 10 & 03 of Health Department Haryana and Cat. No. 13 Women and Child Development Haryana to be held on dates 16.01.2021 (Saturday) & 17.01.2021 (Sunday) at various districts of Haryana as per schedule below,” the official notification read.

While the exam for the post of MPHW (Female) and Staff Nurse will be conducted on January 16, those for the post of Laboratory Attendant and Supervisor Female (Graduate) will be held on January 17.

The examination will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions of 90 minutes duration. Candidates will also require to attempt a separate question on the socio-economic criteria and experience of 10 marks.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for all required details. “No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post,” authorities said.