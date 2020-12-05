The MHT-CET 2020 vocational entrance examination results is scheduled to be declared by the Maharashtra CET cell on Saturday. The results will be released on the official websites, mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) CET 2020 and MAH-B.Ed+ELCT CET 2020 exam results were declared on Friday on the same websites. Both the exams were held from October 21 and 23 this year.

Here is the direct link to MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) CET 2020 results

Here is the direct link to MAH-B.Ed+ELCT CET 2020 results

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had earlier announced that the centralised admission process for all the courses will begin in the first week of December.

How to access the MHT-CET 2020 result:

Visit the MHT-CET official website. Click on the link to check the result once it is available. Enter the log-in details and submit. The MHT-CET score will be displayed

The results for the MHT-CET exam were initially slated to be released on or before November 28, as per a notification released on November 6.

Check MAH LLB 3 year CET, MAH-AAC-CET 2020 results here

Check MHT CET Result 2020 for PCM, PCB here

Check MAHA-CET MPED-CET 2020, BPED CET 2020 results here

Check MAHA-CET LLB 5 years, B.Ed integrated CET results here

Check MAH-M HMCT, MAH-M. ARCH, MAH-B.HMCT CET 2020 result here

MHT-CET exam is conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy undergraduate courses offered in the state. The exam was conducted from October 1 to October 20. An additional session of exam was conducted on November 7 for students who missed the exam due to due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms, etc.