Karnataka State Police admit card 2020 for exam for the post of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector (SI) of police (CAR/DAR) (Men) has been released on the official website rsi20.ksp-online.in. The exam is slated to be held on December 13 at various centres.

Candidates will require to enter their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket from the ‘My Application’ section on the official website.

How to download KSP RSI admit card 2020

Visit the official website rsi20.ksp-online.in Click on ‘My Application’ on the top A pop-up page will open Enter the application number and date of birth to download the admit card and proceed further

The recruitment drive is underway to fill 71 vacancies out of which 26 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector (Wireless) (Men & Women) and 45 are for Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector (CAR/DAR)(MEN).

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written, PST/PET among other details, Jagran Josh reported.