The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 and Diploma CET (DCET) 2020 results on its official website kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The PGCET exam was held on October 13 and 14 and DCET exam was conducted on October 14.

Candidates will require to enter their PGCET or DCET number, respectively, to check the results. The institute also released the answer key for the DCET 2020 exam.

Here is the direct link to Karnataka PGCET 2020 results

“Schedule for verification of documents will be hosted in due course on the KEA website. Original documents to be produced for verification are detailed in PGCET-2020 information bulletin. Candidates are hereby informed to arrange their original documents as per their eligibility,” an official notification on the website read.

It added: “If any candidate fails to produce the required original documents during document verification, then such candidates will not get eligibility for admission to M.E./M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA courses for the year 2020.”

The Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance exam for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes in participating institutions. The eligibility of Karnataka PGCET includes undergraduate qualification in the respective subjects. Students with a GATE score do not need to appear for the entrance test, the report added.