3.42 pm: RRB Bangalore activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbbangalore.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link here.

3.40 pm: RRB Ajmer activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbajmer.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link here.

3.36 pm: RRB Ahmedabad activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbahmedabad.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link here.

2.40 pm: RRB Bhopal activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbbpl.nic.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link here.

2.37 pm: RRB Malda activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbmalda.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link here.

2.25 pm: RRB Chennai activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbchennai.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link here.

2.23 pm: RRB Kolkata activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbkolkata.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link here.

2.15 pm: RRB Mumbai activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbmumbai.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link here.