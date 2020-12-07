RRB recruitment 2019: Follow LIVE updates on exam date, city, timing here
Catch all the latest updates on Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) 2019 exams for 1.4 lakh vacancies in NTPC, Ministerial & Isolated and Level 1 categories.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will hold the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to various Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MIC) posts from December 15 to 18 in two shifts per day, from 10.30 am and 3 pm, respectively. The Board has released the exam schedule on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The link for the Exam City, Date and Shift Intimation and Mock Test is available on official regional websites of all RRBs. The same link will remain active till 11.55 pm on December 18.
Here is the direct link to the RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule
Here is the direct link to the Exam City, Date and Shift Intimation and Mock Test
Meanwhile, NDTV has reported that RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 recruitment examination will begin on December 28 as per official sources. The exam will go on until March 2021.
The application process for the recruitment drive, which had around 1.4 lakh vacancies, was conducted in February 2019 and the exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in June 2019. However, due to a huge number of applicants, only the Paramedical category exams could be conducted and the process to conduct exams for the remaining categories were delayed significantly.
Live updates
3.42 pm: RRB Bangalore activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbbangalore.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Direct link here.
3.40 pm: RRB Ajmer activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbajmer.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Direct link here.
3.36 pm: RRB Ahmedabad activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbahmedabad.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Direct link here.
2.40 pm: RRB Bhopal activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbbpl.nic.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Direct link here.
2.37 pm: RRB Malda activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbmalda.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Direct link here.
2.25 pm: RRB Chennai activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbchennai.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Direct link here.
2.23 pm: RRB Kolkata activates link for download of exam date, city intimation slip and mock test on its website rrbkolkata.gov.in. The candidate needs to login using the Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Direct link here.