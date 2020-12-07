The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates to revise their choice of centre for the May 9, 2021, EPFO recruitment exam. UPSC will be conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

In a statement on Monday, UPSC said the decision is taken “keeping in view the large number of candidates and requests received from the candidates for changing their Centres”.

The Commission will now hold the test at 72 centres across India. In the first phase, 49 centres having available capacity will be opened. After adjusting the options given by the candidates, other centres shall be opened as feasible in the second phase. “The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing Centres as well as new centres which have been added,” UPSC said.

The window of submitting the revised choice of centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. December 15 to 21 (06.00 PM) and December 29 to January 4 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of centres of the above test.

UPSC has further stated that the requests for change in the centres by candidates will be considered based on the principle of “first apply-first allot” basis and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen. The candidates, who cannot get a centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a centre from the remaining centres, the Commission said.

The ‘Special Recruitment’ notification for EPFO was released on January 10 this year and applications were invited in the same month. The recruitment test was originally scheduled for October 4 but was postponed.