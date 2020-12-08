Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU has declared the UPSEE 2020 Special Round allotment result on its official website, upsee.nic.in. Candidates will require the roll number and password to have access to the results online.

Candidates shortlisted in the final round of counselling will have to report at the allotted institute by today. However, the collection of banking information for refund if seats are not allotted in the UPSEE special round will be made between December 8 and December 10.

Here is the direct link to check UPSEE 2020 Special Round allotment result

The counselling process for the UPSEE 2020 exam began on October 19 with the registration process.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Meanwhile, candidates will now have to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which is the national level-engineering exam, in order to seek admission at AKTU, Lucknow. Earlier, the applicants were required to undergo the state-level entrance exam (UPSEE).