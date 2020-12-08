Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has begun the process for recruitment to the posts of Forest Guard and Forester on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 7.

A total of 1,041 vacancies are available, out of which 886 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester.

Eligibility criteria:

For the post of Forest Guard, candidates should have cleared Class 10 and should have knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture. He/she should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 24 years.

Similarly, for the post of Forester, candidates should have cleared Class 12 and have knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture. He/she should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 40 years.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for further details

Here is the direct link to apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard recruitment