Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has begun the recruitment process for various posts on its official website uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

The last date for registration is January 7, 2021. The Assembly is hiring for a total of 87 vacancies.

The recruitment process is for the following posts: Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) in Group B & Group C Category.

Eligibility:

For the posts of Editor, Admin, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer, Additional Private Secretary, Scrutiny (Review) Officer, candidates must hold a Graduation Degree from a recognized university.

For the post of Security Assistant, candidates must be be Intermediate Passed from a recognized board.

For Research & Reference Assistant, a Post Graduate degree is required in relevant discipline.

All candidates must at least be 21 years of age and less that 40 years.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more information on the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Here is the direct link to UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2020 online application

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview.