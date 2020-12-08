Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020, detailed schedule on its official website upsc.gov.in. As announced earlier, the main examination will be held from February 28, 2021.

Besides February 28, the remaining papers will be held from March 2 to 7. The exams will be held in two shifts: From 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The e-Admit Card will be released three-four weeks before the commencement of the exam, the UPSC had earlier notified.

Here is the direct link to UPSC Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam schedule

The Main Examination will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.

The process of filling of Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) was held last month. The last day of filling of DAF-I was November 27.

Indian Forest Service (IFoS) is one of the three All India Services of the Union Government. Every year, the UPSC conducts the Indian Forest Service exam to recruit officers into the forest service. The chief mandate of this service is to manage the country’s natural resources and implement the National Forest Policy.