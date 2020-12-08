The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the result and marks of the Computer Based Test (CBT) and skill test for the recruitment to the post of Senior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Stenographer on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the CBT and Skill Test can visit the official NBE website natboard.edu.in to check and download the result or click on the direct link here.

NBE conducted the CBT exam on August 31 this year for recruitment to 18 posts of Senior Assistant, 57 Junior Assistant, 8 Stenographer and 7 Junior Accountant. As many 35,590 candidates appeared for the test and a total of 460 (5 times the number of vacancies in each category) candidates are shortlisted. Of these, 427 candidates appeared in the Skill Test held in New Delhi on October 18.

Offer letters of appointments to the selected candidates are being issued through Speed Post / E-mail, separately for joining the posts, NBE said in its notice.