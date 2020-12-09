Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected as many as 966 applicants for EPFO “Special Recruitment” exam over the non-receipt of the fictitious fee of Rs 25 in accordance with the provisions of the official notification.

The Commission, however, has granted the rejected applicants to appeal against the rejection, if any, with documentary evidence by December 22 either by speed post or by hand to Under Secretary (SPC-II), U.P.S.C., Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, 110069.

On May 9, UPSC is slated to hold the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

In a notification released on Wednesday, the Commission said: “Confirmation has NOT been received from the Bank Authorities regarding payment of Fees of Rs 25/- for the above mentioned post.”

It added: “On receipt of documentary proof of genuine fee payment, your application will be considered for revival.”

Documents needed:

Bank pay-in-slip through which payment has been deposited by you in the State Bank of India if the fee has been paid through cash more, OR Debit/credit card statement or Bank Account statement if paid through online mode

Here is the direct link to the list of candidates whose application has been rejected due to non-receipt of fictitious fee

The ‘Special Recruitment’ notification for EPFO was released on January 10 this year and applications were invited in the same month. The recruitment test was originally scheduled for October 4 but was postponed.

Meanwhile, the Commission has allowed candidates to revise their choice of centre for the exam.