Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday began the UG-CET 2020 second round allotment process on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the supplementary exam 2020 are also eligible to apply for the second round.

According to the official notification, candidates who want to participate in second round are allowed to exercise their seat choice from today till 11 am on December 11. The allotment result will be published on December 16 after 4 pm.

Here is the direct link to Karnataka UG-CET 2020 notification on second allotment round

Candidates are then allowed to pay their fees, download the admission order and report to their choice of college from 6 pm on December 16 to 1 pm on December 18.

The last date for reported at the allotted college is before 5.30 pm on December 19.

Here is the direct link to check the process to upload the documents

“As per the directions of the government, Engineering and Architecture seats which remain unfilled after the second round of seat allotment will be allotted to the eligible supplementary candidates who have qualified in 2nd PUC/12th Std. Supplementary Examination during 2020,” an official notification read.

Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture among others offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka. The courses include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses.

The exam was conducted from July 30 to August 1 this year after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.