Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has for the second time rescheduled the exam dates for the 2020 Gram Sachiv recruitment drive. The exam will be conducted on January 9 and 10, 2021.

The exam was previously scheduled to be conducted from December 25 to December 27 and was then changed to December 26 and 27.

The notification of the rescheduled exam dates can be accessed on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to HSSC 2020 Gram Sachiv recruitment exam date change

The admit card for the same will be available on the website from December 30 onwards. The details on the venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., from 10.30 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 697 Gram Sachiv vacancies Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana. The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2020 and the application process was conducted from February 17 to March 2, 2020.

The exam will consist of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Relevant subjects which will have a 75% weightage. The remaining 25% weightage will contain questions from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, and Culture of Haryana.