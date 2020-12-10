Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Science (NTRUHS) on Thursday began AP NEET UG 2020 choice filling process as part of its counselling process for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admission under state quota seats. Candidates selected in the provisional final merit list can exercise their options on the official website, ntruhs.ap.nic.in before 8 am on December 13.

The university will release the details of the allotment and the reporting based on the allotment on the official website soon.

“The eligible candidates present in the Provisional Final Merit Position List of applied candidates should give only ONE TIME OPTIONS TO BE EXERCISED FOR ALL MEDICAL COLLEGES AS PER THEIR ORDER OF PRIORITY. The same options will be considered for filling special category seats also as and when the final prioritized list from authorities concerned is received,” an official notification read.

The list of eligible candidates was released on December 8. Besides this, authorities also released a list of candidates not eligible for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admissions.

As many as 13,098 candidates have been shortlisted for the state quota Medical admission in Andhra Pradesh this year.

AP NEET-UG Counselling is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate medical courses offered in state of Andhra Pradesh. The counselling is conducted based on the NEET-UG examination which was conducted on September 23 and the result was declared on October 17.

Here is the direct link to AP NEET Counselling 2020 provisional final merit list

Here is the direct link to list of candidates not eligible for AP NEET Counselling 2020