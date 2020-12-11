Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released CRP RRB IX preliminary exam admit card for Officer Scale-I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) on the official website ibps.in. The preliminary exam for Office Assistant position will be held on December 31 and for Officer Scale-I position will be conducted on January 2 and January 4, 2021.

It should be noted that the preliminary exam for both these recruitment drive has already been conducted. IBPS will conduct the preliminary exam once again for the new applicants.

Besides hall tickets, IBPS also released sample question papers and general instructions that need to be followed during the course of the examinations.

IBPS had reactivated the link to apply for the CRP IX Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 position on October 26. The last day to apply for the same was November 9.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS RRB IX Office Assistant preliminary exam admit card

Here is the direct link to download IBPS RRB IX Officers Scale-1 exam admit card

The notification for the supplementary application process said that the candidates who would attain eligibility by November 9 can apply or candidates who could not apply in the first phase of the application.

The first phase of application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary examination for the position of the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III was conducted in the months of September and October 2020.