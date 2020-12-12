Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the 2020 Combined Engineering Services (Main) Examination results on its official website upsc.gov.in. The exam, which was delayed due to COVID-19, was held on October 18.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview will require to fill up a Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be made available on the Commission’s website from December 24 to January 5, 6 pm. “In the event of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission,” an official notification read.

The schedule of the interview round will be informed to the candidates in due course. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.

The marksheet of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the official website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test).

Here is the direct link to the list of candidates who have cleared UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2020