Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts on its official website upsc.gov.in. The Commission is recruiting for the posts of Assistant Legal Adviser, Medical Physicist, Public Prosecutor and Assistant Engineer. There are a total of 34 vacancies.

The last date for registration is December 31. The date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidate is required to bring the printout of the application form will be notified on the official website separately.

There are two vacancies for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser in the Directorate of Enforcement. The posts are permanent in nature and in tune with Level-11 in the pay matrix.

There are four vacancies for the post of Medical Physicists at Safdarjung Hospital under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The posts are permanent and in tune with Level-10 in the pay matrix.

There are 10 vacancies for the post of Public Prosecutor at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The posts are also permanent and in tune with Level 10 in the pay matrix.

There are 18 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer in the Department of Electrical Engineering under the New Delhi Municipal Corporation. Like all the above, the posts are permanent and in tune with Level 10 in the pay matrix.

