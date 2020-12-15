West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Tuesday will begin accepting online applications for the state Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination, 2020. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website wbpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 30.

An application fee of Rs 210 will be applicable. At least 50 vacancies have been notified in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service.

Elgibility

Age: The upper age limit for the post is 36 years as of January 1, 2020, with relaxations for reserved category.

Qualification: A candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or must be a member of either the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. An MBA/PGDM (FINANCE) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under 2 (Two) years full-time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education is .

Recruitment process

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.

Candidates selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Main exam and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Exam will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and Darjeeling in the month of May 2021 or thereabout. The Mains will be held in Kolkata only. The schedule for the Main Exam will be announced later. The Personality Test will be held thereafter in the office of the Public Service Commission in Kolkata.

Candidates are advised to check the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination, 2020 notification for more details