Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell or MahaCET has issued a list of revised dates of online registration for various UG/PG professional technical courses. The last day for registration has been extended by seven days for all courses. Students can check the dates on the official website, mahacet.org.

“Revised detail Activity Schedule will be published within 02-03 days on official website www.mahacet.org,” MahaCET said in a notice on Tuesday. Students are hence advised to keep checking the MahaCET website for all updates.

Revised dates of online registration

Name of Course Previous last date of online registration New last date of online registration
Under Graduate Courses 
BE/B.Tech 15-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.   22-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  
B.Pharmacy/Pharm.D 14-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  21-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  
B.ARCH  13-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.   20-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.
B.HMCT  16-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.   23-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 
DSE  14-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.   21-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  
DSP  14-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  21-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.
Post Graduate Courses 
MBA/MMS  13-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  20-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M
ME/M.Tech  17-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.   24-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 
MCA  16-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  23-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  
M.Pharmcy/Pharm.D 16-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  23-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.  
M.ARCH  16-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.   23-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 

The admission process to various UG and PG courses under the Maharashtra state quota is currently underway.