Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell or MahaCET has issued a list of revised dates of online registration for various UG/PG professional technical courses. The last day for registration has been extended by seven days for all courses. Students can check the dates on the official website, mahacet.org.

“Revised detail Activity Schedule will be published within 02-03 days on official website www.mahacet.org,” MahaCET said in a notice on Tuesday. Students are hence advised to keep checking the MahaCET website for all updates.

Revised dates of online registration Name of Course Previous last date of online registration New last date of online registration Under Graduate Courses BE/B.Tech 15-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 22-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. B.Pharmacy/Pharm.D 14-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 21-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. B.ARCH 13-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 20-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. B.HMCT 16-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 23-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. DSE 14-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 21-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. DSP 14-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 21-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. Post Graduate Courses MBA/MMS 13-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 20-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M ME/M.Tech 17-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 24-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. MCA 16-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 23-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. M.Pharmcy/Pharm.D 16-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 23-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. M.ARCH 16-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M. 23-12-2020 upto 11.59 P.M.

The admission process to various UG and PG courses under the Maharashtra state quota is currently underway.