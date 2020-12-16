Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday will declare the UG-CET 2020 second round allotment results on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who had cleared the supplementary exam 2020 were also eligible to apply for the second round. The results will be declared after 4 pm.

Candidates are allowed to pay their fees, download the admission order and report to their choice of college from 6 pm on December 16 to 1 pm on December 18.

The last date for reported at the allotted college is before 5.30 pm on December 19.

“As per the directions of the government, Engineering and Architecture seats which remain unfilled after the second round of seat allotment will be allotted to the eligible supplementary candidates who have qualified in 2nd PUC/12th Std. Supplementary Examination during 2020,” an official notification read.

Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture among others offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka.

The courses include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses.

The exam was conducted from July 30 to August 1 this year after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.