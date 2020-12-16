AIIMS INI CET 2021 counselling process begins at aiimsexams.org, check full schedule here
The first allotment result will be declared on December 22.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2021 detailed schedule on its official website aiimsexams.org.
All the candidates who had cleared the INI-CET 2020 exam will now be eligible to sit for the counselling process.
For the first round, candidates can exercise their choice of college till 5 pm on December 19. The first allotment result will be declared on December 22.
Candidates will then be allowed to accept the allotted seat from 11 am on December 23 to 5 pm on December 26.
The candidates can subsequently report to the allotted college and seek admission from 11 am on December 23 to 5 pm on December 28.
Here is the direct link to AIIMS INI CET counselling schedule
The first round will be followed by a second and open round.
AIIMS had conducted the INI-CET examination on November 20 or admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2021 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.