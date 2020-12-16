All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2021 detailed schedule on its official website aiimsexams.org.

All the candidates who had cleared the INI-CET 2020 exam will now be eligible to sit for the counselling process.

For the first round, candidates can exercise their choice of college till 5 pm on December 19. The first allotment result will be declared on December 22.

Candidates will then be allowed to accept the allotted seat from 11 am on December 23 to 5 pm on December 26.

The candidates can subsequently report to the allotted college and seek admission from 11 am on December 23 to 5 pm on December 28.

The first round will be followed by a second and open round.

AIIMS had conducted the INI-CET examination on November 20 or admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2021 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

Result for INI-CET January 2021 session