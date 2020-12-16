RRB NTPC Admit card is likely to be released four days before the exam by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 recruitment examination is scheduled to begin from December 28 and will continue till March 2021.

In September, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the exam will be conducted from December 15. However, the exam was further delayed.

According to the usual RRB process, the details of the exams including exam venue, date and time will be released 10 days before the exam along with train pass for SC and ST candidates.

The exam for the Level 1 and Ministerial and Isolated category (MIC) was also delayed and began from November 15.

The application process for the recruitment drive, which had around 1.4 lakh vacancies, were conducted in February 2019 and the exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in June 2019. However, due to a huge number of applicants, only the Paramedical category exams could be conducted and the process to conduct exams for the remaining categories were delayed significantly.

The NTPC recruitment includes positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. A total number of 35,227 vacancies will be filled through this drive.