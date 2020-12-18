Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services 2020 Main examination admit card on its official website upsc.gov.in. The window to download the admit card will be open till January 17.

The exam is slated to be held from January 8 to 17. It will be held in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

All candidates will require to enter their registration id or roll number and date of birth to have access to the hall ticket. Prior to that, candidates will require to read and take a print out of the technical instructions for the exam.

The Civil Services 2020 Preliminary examination result was declared on October 24. The candidates who have succeeded in clearing the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main examination of the Civil Services.

Candidates were also required to fill up the DAF-1 and submit the same online by November 11.

The preliminary examination was conducted on October 4. This year the exams were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of May initially.

UPSC conducts Civil Services exam every year for appointing candidates to IAS, IPS, IRS, and India Foreign Services along with various Grade A and Grade B positions.

Here is the direct link to download UPSC 2020 Civil Services Main exam admit card

Here is the direct link to UPSC 2020 Civil Services Main exam full schedule

