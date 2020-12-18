Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the 2020 Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) interview schedule on its official website upsc.gov.in. The Personality Test or interview round will be held from January 18 to 22 and February 1 to 22.

As many as 1,191 candidates have been shortlisted for the upcoming interview. The interview will be held in two shifts, i.e., at 9 am and 1 pm.

The personality test schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded on the website in due course.

The preliminary examination was conducted on October 22 at 41 cities across the country. The CMSE 2020 is being conducted to fill 559 vacancies of which 182 are for Category I position and the remaining for various positions under Category II.

The 2020 Combined Medical Services (CMS) Preliminary examination result was declared on November 12.

Check UPSC 2020 CMSE interview list here

The DAF application for the CMSE 2020 Personality Test was conducted from November 24 to December 4.