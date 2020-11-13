Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the 2020 Combined Medical Services (CMS) Preliminary examination result on November 12. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on October 22 at 41 cities across the country. The CMSE 2020 is being conducted to fill 559 vacancies of which 182 are for Category I position and the remaining for various positions under Category II.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC 2020 CMSE preliminary exam result.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Personality Test round of the examination. The DAF application for the CMSE 2020 Personality Test will be conducted from November 24 to December 4, 2020.

How to download UPSC CMSE 2020 result: