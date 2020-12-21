Xavier School of Management on Monday released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 admit card on its official website xatonline.in. The XAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on January 3.

The exam will be held online from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The XAT exam tests candidates’ proficiency in Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge. This year the XAT exam will not have essay-type questions; the entire exam will be of the objective type. The maximum marks a candidate can obtain are 100 and the exam will be of 3-hour duration.

How to download XAT 2021 admit card

Visit the official website xatonline.in On the pop-up window, click on ‘download admit card’ option

Enter your XAT id and date of birth to login View/download your admit card

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to allow admission to MBA on the basis of GMAT, MAT, ATMA and XAT scores, according to an NDTV report. The court stayed a March circular issued by the state government that said scores in these national-level entrance exams would not be valid for admission to MBA programmes in state-owned institutions.

In view of the order, the last date for GMAT registration at Xavier School of Management is December 31.

Here is the direct link to download XAT 2021 exam admit card