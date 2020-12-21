Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) February 2020 exam admit card will be released by LBS Centre for Science & Technology on the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in on Monday. The exam is slated to be held on January 10.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in February this year. However, it got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

How to download KSET February 2020 exam admit card

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in Click on ‘SET - February -2020 - Exam on 10-01-2021 - Download Admit Card’ option in the ticker (running notification)

Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ option. The link is yet to be activated.



Kerala State Eligibility Test is a mandatory requirement for recruitment as to the post of higher secondary school teachers in the state.

The registration process was conducted from December 28, 2019 to January 10 this year.