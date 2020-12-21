The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Monday declared the Diploma CET (DCET) 2020 counselling first allotment result on its official website kea.kar.nic.in.

The DCET exam was conducted on October 14.

Candidates will require to enter their DCET number to check the results. The institute had released the answer key for the DCET 2020 exam earlier this month.

The admission process will be held December 21 to 23.

The counselling is being held for admission to 2nd Year / 3rd Semester Engineering Courses and for first year Architecture courses under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Colleges.

Here is the direct link to check Karnataka DCET 2020 first allotment results

Here is the direct link to Karnataka DCET 2020 first allotment revised schedule

Meanwhile, the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 result was also declared earlier this month. The exam for the same was held on October 13.

The Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance exam for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes in participating institutions. The eligibility of Karnataka PGCET includes undergraduate qualification in the respective subjects. Students with a GATE score do not need to appear for the entrance test, the report added.