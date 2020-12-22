Today is the last day to apply for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CISF recruitment 2021. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the recruitment exam can do it till 6 pm on Tuesday at the UPSC website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CISF-LDCE 2021 application window was activated on December 2.

UPSC will hold a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 on March 14, 2021, for filling the vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies, out of which, 18 are for the general category, three for SC, and two for ST. However, as per the notice, the number of vacancies advertised are tentative in nature.

“Candidates are required to route a hard copy of the online submitted application form through proper channel with necessary certification done by the appropriate authority to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission on or before 31st December, 2020,” UPSC said in its notice.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have completed four years of regular service on January 1, 2021 in the rank of Sub-Inspector (GD)/Inspector (GD), including the period of basic training and should have a clean record of service till the issue of offer of appointment.

Also, a candidate must not have attained the age of 35 years on August 1, 2021, i.e. he/she must be born have been born on not earlier than August 2, 1986. However, the upper age limit prescribed above shall be relaxable upto a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste of Scheduled Tribe.

Candidates are advised to read the full UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment notification for further instructions here