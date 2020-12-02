Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the notification for a Limited Departmental Competitive Exam for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its official website upsc.gov.in. The registration process for interested candidates began today and will continue till December 22. The exam is slated to take place on March 14.

According to the official notification, the tentative number of vacancies to be filled on the basis of the examination will be 23.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have completed four years of regular service on January 1, 2021 in the rank of Sub-Inspector (GD)/Inspector (GD), including the period of basic training and should have clean record of service till issue of offer of appointment.

Also, a candidate must not have attained the age of 35 years on August 1, 2021, i.e. he/she must be born have been born on not earlier than August 2, 1986. However, the upper age limit prescribed above shall be relaxable upto a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste of Scheduled Tribe.

Candidates are advised to read the full UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment notification here